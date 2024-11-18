Latest FD Interest Rates: ICICI Bank vs Yes Bank vs Bandhan Bank vs IDFC First Bank

FD Interest Rates 2024: Many leading private sector banks across India are offering attractive fixed deposit interest rates for various tenures in several categories. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping its lending rates unchanged at 6.5% in its latest monetary policy committee meeting, the banks have not modified the interest rates on FDs.

As the RBI is expected to go for a rate cut in the next policy review, due in December, the banks are likely to revise their interest rates in coming months.