Latest FD Interest Rates: ICICI Bank vs Yes Bank vs Bandhan Bank vs IDFC First Bank
Senior citizens can secure high returns of up to 8.55% across various tenures on fixed deposits (FDs) in these banks.
FD Interest Rates 2024: Many leading private sector banks across India are offering attractive fixed deposit interest rates for various tenures in several categories. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping its lending rates unchanged at 6.5% in its latest monetary policy committee meeting, the banks have not modified the interest rates on FDs.
As the RBI is expected to go for a rate cut in the next policy review, due in December, the banks are likely to revise their interest rates in coming months.
Fixed deposits offer fixed interest rates and could be a suitable choice for investors who do not want to put their money in riskier assets like equity instruments. The FD tenures can vary from seven days to over five years, which allows the investors to choose a suitable option depending on their investment goal.Fixed deposit interest rates at many banks are higher for senior citizens.
Here is a fixed deposit interest rate comparison among ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Yes Bank and Bandhan Bank.
ICICI Bank FD Interest Rates
The latest ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates, last updated on Nov. 15, range from 3% to 7.8% per annum. The private sector lender offers 0.5% more interest rate to senior citizens across all tenures as compared to the general public.
After the latest revision, the ICICI Bank FD rate for deposits below Rs 3 crore for a duration of 7 days to 29 days is 3%. ICICI Bank gives a 7.8% interest rate to senior citizens for FDs of 15 months to less than 18 months. For the general public, the same is 7.25%.
The investors can get an interest rate of 6.7% on FDs with a tenure of 1 year to less than 15 months. The interest rate for senior citizens in this category is 7.2%.
ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Here are the ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates across different tenures for deposits worth less than Rs 3 crore.
IDFC First Bank FD Interest Rates
IDFC First Bank offers interest rates between 3% and 8.25% across all categories. For deposits of 1 year, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.5% to the general public and 7% to senior citizens. For a tenure of 400 days to 500 days, the interest rate is 7.75% and 8.25% for the general public and senior citizens, respectively. IDFC Bank also offers tax-saving FDs and green deposits to its investors.
IDFC First Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Check out IDFC First Bank FD interest rates in different tenures for deposits less than Rs 3 crore.
Yes Bank FD Interest Rates
Private lender Yes Bank offers attractive FD interest rates of up to 8.25%. The rates start from 3.25% and vary across different tenures. For deposits of one year, the general public gets an interest of 7.25%, while senior citizens get 7.75% returns. For 18 months of tenure, the same is 7.75% for the general public and 8.25% for senior citizens.
Yes Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Read below to find out Yes Bank FD rates for deposits of less than Rs 3 crore across tenures.
Bandhan Bank FD Interest Rates
Bandhan Bank FD rates vary from 3% to 8.55% for different categories and tenures. For a 1-year deposit, Bandhan Bank offers 8.05% interest for the general public and 8.55% for senior citizens. For tenures of 1 year 1 day to 1 year 9 months, the same is 8% and 8.5% for the general public and senior citizens, respectively.
Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Here are the fixed deposit interest rates of Bandhan Bank across all tenures for deposits less than Rs 3 crore.
Disclaimer: Interest rates are subject to periodic changes and the applicable interest rates are bound to change. Individuals are requested to visit the official website of these banks to stay updated with the latest fixed deposit interest rates and also for related terms and conditions set by the respective banks.