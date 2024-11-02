HDFC Bank To SBI — Check Best FD Rates Here

In the one year period, Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank Ltd. have the highest offering of 6.85%. While, HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. have the base offering of 6% interest.

When it comes to the three-year deposit of less than Rs 1 crore, Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. have the highest interest rates. The base offering for this period of 7% is given by all the other banks.

For a five-year deposit of less than Rs 1 core, offerings across banks vary. While Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda offer the base interest rate in the category, quite a few other offer the highest rates for this frame, which is 7%.

As the offerings vary across amounts, time periods and banks, it's important to choose one's banker after comparing the offerings.