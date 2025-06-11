Hurun List Featured: Meet India's Most-Followed Female Personal Finance Influencer Neha Nagar

With over 1.9 million followers on Instagram, Neha Nagar is the most followed female personal finance influencer, earning her a place in the Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025.

The list puts the spotlight on women across categories, including wealth creators, investors, philanthropists, culture shapers, young leaders, professionals and influencer founders.

Nagar is a pioneering voice in India's personal finance landscape, whose insights and content has made her one of the country's most trusted financial educators online. Nagar is a finance content creator, entrepreneur and angel investor, known for simplifying complex financial topics like taxes, budgeting, insurance and investing, according to a release on Wednesday.

With over 5 million followers across platforms, her content blends education with entertainment, often using Bollywood and cricket references to make finance accessible. She has worked with top brands like Nykaa, Cred and Airtel, and aims to empower people with the knowledge they need to achieve financial independence, the release said.

Nagar's journey started with aspirations of becoming a Chartered Accountant, which led to an MBA and a stint in wealth management. She eventually moved to digital finance education, driven by a passion to help especially women, understand and take control of their money, it said.

From breaking down finance myths, explaining SIPs, to discussing the cost of parenthood in India, Nagar speaks directly to the common people, cutting through jargon, it added.

One of her posts around financial planning needed before having a child, went viral and sparked conversation on a national scale. She has also been featured in Forbes, CNBC, NDTV, TEDx, and other prominent platforms for her contributions to financial literacy, according to the release.

Nagar continues to equip her audience with knowledge that leads to action. She advocates for women’s financial independence, encourages couples to manage money together, and champions the idea that understanding finance should not be intimidating, the release said.

Through her viral videos, her couple's finance course, Nagar continues to encourage people not to just earn more, but to plan their finances better, it added.