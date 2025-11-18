'How Is SEBI Allowing This?' Grip Ad On Fixed Mutual Fund Returns Draws Flak On Internet

The advertisement by Grip Invest also said, "Rains in Pune this year, unpredictable. Returns on Grip Invest, Predictable." The statement took a jibe on unpredictable weather distrubing daily life vs 'predictable' and stable returns made via investments on the platform. One user on 'X' (formerly Twitter), highlighted the problematic ad and said, "How is Sebi allowing this? Can a debt mutual fund say get returns up to 12%? Even though risk in a portfolio of bonds is much lower. Can a stock broker say returns up to 2000%, using some multibagger?"

Responding to the post, another user said, "By the time SEBI wakes up, these guys will have lot of customers and then will apologize or pay minor fine :( - innocent users will be trapped."

SEBI's proposed norms for India's mutual fund brokerages are designed to lower costs for investors by significantly reducing the maximum brokerage fees funds can pay. The lower brokerage costs, along with the removal of other expenses like taxes and statutory levies from the total expense ratio, may increase the net returns of investors.

However, the market watchdog uses a combination of mandatory verification mechanisms, technological interventions, strict advertising guidelines, and investor complaint systems to track and prevent brokerages from misleading investors on mutual fund returns.