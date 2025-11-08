⁠How To Plan Taxes On Mutual Fund Capital Gains Before March

Use the Rs 1.25 lakh LTCG exemption every year: Investors can plan withdrawals so that gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year remain tax-free. Instead of taking out a large amount at the end of March, withdrawals can be split across two financial years, for instance, February and April, to minimise tax.

Review short-term holdings: Selling equity funds before one year of purchase results in STCG at 20%. If the holding period is close to 12 months, waiting a little longer may reduce tax. By reviewing gains now instead of waiting until March, investors can strategically redeem or switch units in a tax-efficient manner, and ensure that tax planning works in their favour.