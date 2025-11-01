Holiday Or Hold Back? How Families Are Budgeting For Year-End Travel Plans

Book as early as possible

During the holiday season, travel demand peaks. So, by booking your flights and accommodations as early as November, or even earlier, you can lock in lower prices and avoid paying high rates closer to Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Flexible travel dates

Prices can be particularly high on peak days, such as Christmas Day or New Year's Eve. Travelling a day or two before or after these dates can help you avoid higher fares and hotel rates. So, if you are flexible with your travel schedule, it may help you save more on your flight tickets.

Set price alerts for flights

You can use websites and apps to keep an eye on flight prices and special deals. Many online platforms alert you when ticket prices go down and you can book the ticket at the cheapest rate. This works best if your travel dates are flexible, because you can adjust your trip to take advantage of lower fares and save more money.

Look for holiday deals and offers

Many airlines, hotels and travel agencies roll out special festive discounts, cashback offers, or bundled packages during the holiday season. Keeping an eye on these promotions through newsletters, apps, or deal websites can help you save more on your trip. Many airlines and hotels also offer early-bird discounts that can help you save more.

Budget-friendly accommodations

Instead of staying in expensive luxury hotels, look for affordable options like homestays, vacation rentals, or small boutique inns. These places are often cheaper but still comfortable and convenient. Also, if you are staying in local neighbourhoods, you can cut transportation costs since you're often closer to attractions, markets, and restaurants.