Here's What You Can Do When Amount Is Wrongly Credited To Bank Account

The worry for most people is how to ensure that there are no wrong amount debited or taken away from the bank account.

However, there is another situation that they can also face—they might find that there is a credit, which is not theirs, in their bank account.

This has happened recently in a public sector bank, where wrong amounts were deposited in the bank account due to some technical glitch and it sometimes happens in an individual case too.

In this situation, it is important for the individual to act properly.