Has Your Bank Used These Methods To Charge Extra Interest On Your Loan?
There have been several cases wherein banks have been charging extra interest to borrowers even when they are not supposed to. These cases have led the Reserve Bank of India to instruct banks to ensure that such instances are stopped and also instructing them that excess interest so charged has to be refunded.
However, there are multiple instances where the borrower is not even aware that the bank is doing something that is not correct and that they are being charged excess interest. Here are several situations which the borrower can check for identification of such instances.
Interest From Date Of Sanction
There are two different aspects in play when a loan is given by the bank. The first is the sanction of the loan, which is nothing but the permission from the bank that they have allowed a certain amount of loan to be taken by the borrower. The other aspect is the disbursal of the loan. This is the actual amount that is given by the bank to the borrower.
The fact that a bank has sanctioned a loan does not mean that it has been disbursed. For example, a home loan might be sanctioned for Rs 1 crore, but this might be disbursed at intervals of four months each so the current amount disbursed could be Rs 40 lakh, with the remaining to be given later as per need and the payment schedule.
It has been observed that many banks have been levying interest from the date of sanction. This is not correct because at this point of time, the borrower has not even taken the money. The actual charge should be from the date on which this is disbursed.
Loans Given By Cheque
When a loan is given by cheque, then there is a date on which the cheque is prepared. This is done so that the cheque can be given to the borrower, who will then deposit the same into their bank account. There is a time lag between the date of the preparation of the cheque and when it is actually encashed.
There are banks which charge interest from the earlier date when the actual charge should be from the date on which the money is accessed after the cheque has been deposited. Here too the amount of interest paid is higher than what it should be since it is levied for a higher number of days.
Interest For The Entire Month
The RBI has come across cases where the bank has charged interest for the entire month even though the money was not used for the entire month. There are two ways in which this can happen.
In case of a loan where the amount is disbursed during the month the interest has to be charged only for the days for which the money was used and not from the start of the month. Similarly, when a loan is repaid during the month, the interest has to be calculated only till the date of the repayment and not for the entire month. The borrower has no idea about the workings and, hence, they end up paying extra.
Advance Instalments
There is a need to be careful when it comes to advance instalments because there are times when the bank takes some advance instalments on the loan. This might be done according to the agreement with the borrower, but the question is whether this is reflected properly in the interest calculations.
The banks take the amounts but do not reduce it in their interest calculations and this means that the borrower is paying extra amount of interest even on the amount that they have repaid.
The writer is the founder of Moneyeduschool.