Has Your Bank Used These Methods To Charge Extra Interest On Your Loan?

There are two different aspects in play when a loan is given by the bank. The first is the sanction of the loan, which is nothing but the permission from the bank that they have allowed a certain amount of loan to be taken by the borrower. The other aspect is the disbursal of the loan. This is the actual amount that is given by the bank to the borrower.

The fact that a bank has sanctioned a loan does not mean that it has been disbursed. For example, a home loan might be sanctioned for Rs 1 crore, but this might be disbursed at intervals of four months each so the current amount disbursed could be Rs 40 lakh, with the remaining to be given later as per need and the payment schedule.

It has been observed that many banks have been levying interest from the date of sanction. This is not correct because at this point of time, the borrower has not even taken the money. The actual charge should be from the date on which this is disbursed.