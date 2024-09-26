Handling Finances After A Parent's Passing: Dealing With Debt

Start by understanding that the assets of the parent and their liabilities come as one bundle that the heir can either accept or refuse. This means the heir need not be saddled with the debts and liabilities, unless they have accepted the estate itself.

"If the heir does not accept the assets, they will also not be held against the paying off of liabilities. In any event, before approaching the bank or court for probate, the assets and liabilities of the deceased need to be listed and the heir has an option of either accepting or refusing the assets and liabilities," said Soniya Putta, partner at Solomon & Co.

One of the initial steps that an heir needs to take is to evaluate the debt and the assets, as this will decide the further procedures to follow.

At the time of filing for an application for probate or letters of administration or a succession certificate, the executor or the beneficiary filing these applications should be conscious about not listing any debt or liability, which may have become time-barred in law.

These are assets and liabilities which cannot be recovered by law due to limitation in schedule or list of debts and liabilities, Putta added.