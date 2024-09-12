Handling Finances After Parent's Passing: Probate, Transfer Of Assets And More

The passing of a parent is heart-wrenching enough, but when it is followed by complications with the transfer of assets, it becomes even more difficult to bear. Processes that are simple to execute become cumbersome and time-consuming.

But growing awareness is resulting in more people preparing for the effective distribution of their assets when they are no more.

The most important document in this regard is a last will and testament. It eases the process of receiving assets for the inheritor, effectively removing roadblocks before they arise.

The process of inheriting assets, including real estate, can take six to eight months in an ideal scenario, but can take more time in the event of complications.

Here's a look at the various steps in the process if a will and testament exist.