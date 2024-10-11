Gold Price Rally Continues As It Remains The 'Safe Haven' Investment

Gold prices have been on a steady climb post the customs rate cut at the Budget. With prices hitting record highs this months, the yellow metal continues to be an appealing asset for Indian investors.

Gold prices today as of stands at Rs 75,940 per 10 grams as of 2:05 pm according to The Bullion Association. Prices had gone as high as Rs 76,390 during the first week of October and futures prices also crossed Rs 75,000.