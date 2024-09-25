Gold Futures Price At All-Time High Has Analysts Uncertain On Pause

Gold prices have seen a steady increase since the Fed cut rates on Sept. 18. Gold rates in India, according to Bullions, stood at Rs 75,420 per 10 grams as of 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The international prices and futures prices are at the highest ever rates.

International prices are just shy of highest rates, standing at $2,664 per ounce, according to Bloomberg.

The yellow metal had traded 0.46% up at Rs 74,492 on Sept. 23, and the successive record highs continued with prices holding strong. The futures prices also followed suit of the upward trend.

The futures price for Oct. 4 is at Rs 75,003, according to Bloomberg, marking a record high as prices hit Rs 75,000.