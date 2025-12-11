Gold ETF Inflows Nearly Halves In November — Details Inside

Net inflows into gold exchange-traded funds nearly halves in the month of November, extending the fall for the second straight month. This comes despite the eye-watering rally this year.

Indian investors remained glued to gold ETFs for a seventh straight month in November, with net inflows worth Rs 3,742 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Thursday. The previous month witnessed a net inflow of Rs 7,743 crore.

However, total assets under management soars to Rs 1.11 lakh crore, it crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time in October. The total AUM as of Nov. 30, 2025, stood at Rs 1,10,517.76 crore. It is to be noted that the AUM also reflects the appreciation in bullion prices.

Bullion ETFs are passive investment instruments that track the price of gold. They are a proxy and tax-efficient way of investing in the precious metal, without the need to physically store it. There are over 20 such funds in India.