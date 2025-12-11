Gold ETF Inflows Nearly Halves In November — Details Inside
Net inflows into gold exchange-traded funds nearly halves in the month of November, extending the fall for the second straight month. This comes despite the eye-watering rally this year.
Indian investors remained glued to gold ETFs for a seventh straight month in November, with net inflows worth Rs 3,742 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Thursday. The previous month witnessed a net inflow of Rs 7,743 crore.
However, total assets under management soars to Rs 1.11 lakh crore, it crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time in October. The total AUM as of Nov. 30, 2025, stood at Rs 1,10,517.76 crore. It is to be noted that the AUM also reflects the appreciation in bullion prices.
Bullion ETFs are passive investment instruments that track the price of gold. They are a proxy and tax-efficient way of investing in the precious metal, without the need to physically store it. There are over 20 such funds in India.
Global gold ETFs have experienced inflows for six months in a row, with Asia and North America taking the lead, according to the World Gold Council.
The funds saw inflows of $5.15 billion last month. While November inflows slowed compared to the previous month, they remained comfortably above the year-to-date average of $7.1 billion.
Global gold ETFs’ total AUM rose 5.4% month-on-month to $530 billion by the end of November, and holdings were 1% higher at 3,931.8 tonnes, the agency said.
Mutual Fund Inflows
Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 29,911.05 crore inflow during November, up by 21% as compared to the inflow of Rs 24,690.33 crore recorded in October, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Inflows across the board saw a steep rise as compared to October, with Flexi Cap funds leading the inflow. Net inflow of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 32,755 crore, as compared to an inflow of Rs 2.15 lakh crore the previous month.