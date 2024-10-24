Gold Prices Cool Off After Hitting Record High—Check Rates Here

The gold prices today stand at Rs 78,050 per 10 grams, according to the Bullions Association as of 7:50 am. The domestic price of the yellow metal had hit a record high on Wednesday, driven primarily by strong demand during the festive and wedding season. The MCX prices closed at Rs 78,387 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

The gold prices rallied for the sixth consecutive session, increasing by Rs 500 to an all-time high of Rs 81,500 per 10 grams on Wednesday, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The rise can also be attributed to geopolitical tensions as gold continues to be the global safe haven investment.

The Dec. 5 futures price for gold stands at Rs 77,868 as of 7:50 am today, according the Multi Commodity Exchange. The prices have stayed above Rs 75,000 after the first week of October, thanks to the steady demand ahead of the festivities.