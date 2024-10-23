Gold Hits Record High Of Rs 81,500, Silver Surges To Rs 1.02 Lakh Per Kg Amid Festive Demand

Gold and silver prices surged to fresh record highs on Wednesday, driven primarily by strong demand during the festive and wedding season. The gold prices rallied for the sixth consecutive session, jumping by Rs 500 to an all-time high of Rs 81,500 per 10 grammes, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver prices also saw a significant rise, increasing by Rs 1,000 to reach a new high of Rs 1.02 lakh per kilogramme.

Gold of 99.9% purity and 99.5% purity rose by Rs 500 each, with prices at Rs 81,500 and Rs 81,100 per 10 grammes respectively. Meanwhile, silver jumped from its previous close of Rs 1.01 lakh per kg to Rs 1.02 lakh. Over the last six trading sessions, silver prices have surged by Rs 10,000 per kg, while gold has increased by Rs 2,850 per 10 grammes since Oct. 16.

The sharp rise in bullion prices can be attributed to several factors, including the seasonal demand during festivals, the wedding season in India, and geopolitical risks arising from conflicts in West Asia.