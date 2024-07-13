"ITR Filing 2024: As the tax filing season approaches, salaried individuals must prepare thoroughly with the necessary documents. Filing Income Tax Returns accurately ensures compliance with tax laws and maximises potential refunds. Here's a detailed breakdown of the essential documents every taxpayer should gather:.Form 16, issued by employers, provides a detailed summary of the income earned and taxes deducted at source throughout the financial year. It includes allowances, deductions under sections like 80C, 80D, and other income disclosures. Form 16 is indispensable for accurately completing the tax return and ensuring alignment with reported income..Taxpayers with housing loans must obtain a certificate from their lender detailing interest paid and principal repaid during the year. These figures are crucial for availing deductions under Section 24 (interest) and Section 80C (principal), influencing taxable income and potential refunds..Income from bank deposits, fixed deposits, or other investments is taxable and must be reported in the ITR. Banks issue interest certificates outlining earnings and TDS deductions. Form 16A is necessary for reporting TDS on non-salary income, such as interest from fixed deposits, ensuring accurate income disclosure..Taxpayers must disclose all sources of income, including dividends, capital gains from investments, rental income, and other earnings. Documents like dividend statements, capital gains reports from brokers, and rental agreements provide essential details for accurate reporting in the tax return..The AIS, available via the Income Tax Department's portal, provides a comprehensive overview of income and taxes paid as per official records. It's critical to cross-check details in the tax return with the AIS to prevent discrepancies that may lead to tax notices or refund delays. Any inconsistencies should be promptly rectified with the tax authorities.The last date to file ITR is July 31. As the deadline approaches, adhering to these guidelines empowers taxpayers to navigate the complexities of tax filing confidently and efficiently. Remember, early preparation and attention to detail are crucial for a hassle-free tax season and achieving the best possible financial results."