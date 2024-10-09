DA Hike Update: Employees' Wait For Cabinet Nod Turns Longer

The wait for central government employees for an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) turned longer as the Centre made no announcement related to the DA hike following the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, employee unions expected a hike of at least 3% in the DA paid to employees and a similar increase in the dearness relief (DR) paid to pensioners.

The DA and DR, revised on a biannual basis by the Centre, benefit around one crore employees and pensioners. The revision aims to offset the impact of inflation.

In March, the Centre raised the dearness allowance by 4%, effective from January 2024. This increase took the overall DA component in the salary of government employees from 46% to 50% of the basic pay.

The formula to revise the allowance is based on the average of the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for the previous 12 months. This makes it a key aspect for calculating the salaries of government employees and the pension paid to retirees.