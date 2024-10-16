DA Likely Hiked By 3% For Central Government Employees Ahead Of Diwali

Central government employees and pensioners are in for a Diwali treat, as the Union Cabinet approved a 3% increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief during its meeting on Wednesday, as revealed by sources to NDTV.

The decision comes a week after NDTV Profit had reported, citing employee unions, that the dearness allowance and dearness relief was set to be raised by 3% by the Union Cabinet.

While a rise was anticipated after the Cabinet meeting on Oct. 9, employees and pensioners had to wait a bit longer for this revision.

The latest hike raises the DA from 50 to 53% of the basic salary. The increase will come into effect from July, NDTV reported.

The biannual revision of dearness allowance and dearness relief, which impacts approximately one crore employees and pensioners, is aimed at mitigating the effects of inflation.