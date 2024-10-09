DA Hike Of 3% Expected In Next Cabinet Meeting, Says Employee Union

The dearness allowance, or DA, paid to central government employees, aimed at offsetting the impact of inflation, is expected to be raised in the next meeting of the Union Cabinet, according to employee unions.

"The DA hike will happen in the next Cabinet meeting. We are expecting an increase of at least 3%," a senior official of the Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers said.

As per the precedent, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets on every Wednesday. This means that the decision on increasing the DA could be taken in the meeting to chaired today, i.e., Oct. 9. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

All India Railwaymen's Federation General Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra also indicated that the DA could be hiked in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

Considering the inflation and the cost of living index, a decision is likely to be taken by the government at the earliest, Mishra said. However, the union leader refrained from projecting the hike in percentage terms.