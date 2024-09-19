8th Pay Commission: Confident Of Wage Hike From January 2026, Says Railwaymen's Federation Chief

Even as the Centre is yet to constitute the 8th Pay Commission, All India Railwaymen's Federation General Secretary, Shiv Gopal Mishra, is "confident" that the wages of central government employees would be hiked with effect from Jan. 1, 2026.

"I am confident that the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented from January 2026. But if there is any delay, then I am sure that the government would pay arrears to the employees," Mishra told NDTV Profit.

The statement assumes significance as Mishra is the secretary (staff side) of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery, which is an official platform for dialogue between the government and its employees to resolve disputes.

"As the NC-JCM staff side secretary, I had written to the Union Cabinet Secretary requesting him that the government should form the 8th Pay Commission as the last pay panel was formed 10 years ago. They have assured us that they would look into our demand," Mishra said.

The employee forum has also held meetings with former Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, as well as his successor TV Somanathan, requesting them not to further delay the formation of the pay panel, he claimed.

During the Budget Session of the Parliament in July, the Ministry of Finance stated before the House that there is no proposal currently under consideration to constitute the pay panel.

"Two representations have been received for the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission in June 2024. No such proposal is under consideration of the government at present," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on July 22.

According to Mishra, the employee forum is "not concerned" with what the government said in the Parliament. As seen recently, the Centre was reluctant to bring back the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme, but ultimately they paid heed to the employees' concerns and announced the Unified Pension Scheme that offers assured minimum pensions, he said.