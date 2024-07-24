Budget 2024: How New Capital Gains Tax Affects Home Buyers Who Purchased Before 2001

An overhaul of the convoluted capital gains tax regime in Budget 2024 has resulted in a change in the taxation of gains from sale of residential real estate with effect from Tuesday. There was a reduction in the tax rate, but indexation benefits, which were calculated starting 2001, were done away with. What does this mean for property bought before 2001?

First, here’s how the change in capital gains tax treatment affects residential real estate: Prior to Budget 2024, capital gains on houses were taxed at 20%, with indexation benefits. The indexation benefits allowed the seller of real estate to adjust for the impact of inflation when calculating capital gains. Effectively, the capital gains on the property net of the impact of inflation was taxed at 20%.

The inflation impact was calculated based on the Cost Inflation Index published by the Central Board of Direct Taxes on an ongoing basis. The base of the index was set as April 1, 2001, with the value at 100.

As an illustration, assume you bought property worth Rs 1 crore in 2005. As of April 2024, the property was sold for Rs 4 crore. As per the old treatment of capital gains, the indexation benefit would reduce the gain of Rs 3 crore to Rs 89.74 lakh. And the tax payable, at 20%, would be around Rs 18 lakh.

In the second illustration, assume you bought property worth Rs 50 lakh in 1995. The ‘fair value’ of this property, as on April 1, 2001 stood at Rs 80 lakh. This fair value was used to determine the capital gains, as per the earlier tax treatment. In this case, if the property was sold at Rs 4 crore in April this year, your capital gains, adjusting for indexation, would have stood at Rs 1.1 crore. And the tax would have stood at Rs 21.92 lakh at 20%.