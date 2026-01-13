8th Pay Commission: DA Growth Slowest Since 5th CPC, What It Means For Future Salary Hike

Dearness allowance, which is paid to the offset the impact of inflation, has seen the slowest pace of growth under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), as compared to the 5th and 6th pay panels. This is expected to have an impact on the effective wage hike under the 8th Pay Commission.

DA, along with dearness relief that is paid to pensioners, is reset to zero as soon as the new pay commission is rolled out. Under the 6th CPC — the tenure of which lasted from 2006–2016 — DA increased to a massive 125% of the basic pay.

This was higher as compared to 74% increase in DA during the tenure of 5th CPC — that lasted from 1996 to 2006.

Under the 7th CPC, the DA presently stands at 58% of the basic pay. With the upcoming revision in March, the allowance is expected to rise to about 60%.

DA is revised bi-annually in March and October, with the revisions coming into effect retrospectively from January and July.

The 8th Pay Commission report is not expected to be tabled before mid-2027. The panel, formed in November 2025, has been given an 18-month period to submit its recommendations. Till mid-2027, the DA would be revised at least thrice — March and October this year, and again in March 2027.

Considering the average hike of 2-4% each, the cumulative DA would hover around 70% before the 8th Pay Commission gets rolled out.

Notably, one of the main reasons behind the slow pace of DA growth under the 7th CPC has been the 18-month pause in revision during the Covid-19 period. At the peak of the pandemic, the government decided to freeze the periodic increase in DA and DR, as the health crisis was expected to add a sharp burden on the exchequer.