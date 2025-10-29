8th Pay Commission: 10 Key Questions Answered — All You Need To Know

1. What is the latest update on the 8th Pay Commission?

The most recent development is the approval of the Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR) by the Union Cabinet. This ToR acts as a blueprint, setting the mandate, composition, and timeline for the temporary body to begin its work.

2. When will the new salaries officially come into effect?

The new pay scales and pensions are expected to come into effect retrospectively from January 1, 2026, maintaining the traditional 10-year gap between Pay Commissions.

3. How many central government employees and pensioners will benefit?

The pay revisions are set to benefit approximately 50 lakh serving central government employees and around 65-69 lakh retirees/pensioners, totaling over 1.15 crore direct beneficiaries.

4. Who has been appointed to lead the 8th Pay Commission?

The Commission will be led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the Chairperson. She will be assisted by Professor Pulak Ghosh as a Part-Time Member and Pankaj Jain as the Member-Secretary.

5. What is the deadline for the Commission to submit its report?

The 8th CPC has been mandated to submit its recommendations to the government within 18 months of the date of its constitution.