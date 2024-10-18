Zomato Vs Swiggy: Not Just Quick Commerce But Also Quick Funds Race

India's two largest food delivery startups will fight it out, not just for app space on consumers' smartphones, but also for institutional money over the next few months.

Swiggy Ltd. and Zomato Ltd. are looking to raise funds in the primary market—the former via an initial public offering and the later through a qualified institutional placement.

Swiggy is looking to raise over Rs 10,400 crore, of which Rs 3,750 crore is via fresh issue and remaining through offer for sale. Meanwhile, Zomato is eyeing at close to $1 billion, i.e. over Rs 8,400 crore, in the fresh issue.

This is in addition to recent fundraise by other quick commerce players, like Zepto. Nearly $3 billion of flows are expected to flow in quick commerce businesses as they scale up to take on the modern retail and kirana stores in cities and town in India beyond the top 15.