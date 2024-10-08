Zomato's Higher Gross Order Value, Blinkit Business Growth Has Analysts Optimistic

Zomato Ltd. continues to hold its edge in India’s highly competitive food delivery and quick commerce markets, with two brokerages reaffirming their confidence in the company's growth potential. HSBC Global and Kotak Institutional Equities have both maintained their 'buy' ratings on Zomato, highlighting the company’s robust performance.

HSBC has raised its target price, reflecting optimism around the company's diverse growth strategy.

The upbeat assessments from both the brokerages come as Zomato is investing in diversifying its business with new ventures such as its 'going out' and entertainment ticketing services, which HSBC values at around $1 billion.

Both brokerages warn of risks related to increased competition and capital allocation, but the overall outlook remains positive. With Zomato's strong performance and growth potential in key markets, it appears well-positioned to maintain its lead over Swiggy, while continuing to expand its quick commerce business through Blinkit.