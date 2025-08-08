Talking Point This Week — Tarrified? Not Quite!

International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt., a joint venture between Hindustan Aeronautics and Rolls-Royce, chose to establish a large factory complex to expand production of jet turbines and other aerospace parts for civilian and defense aircraft in Hosur. A major reason for choosing Hosur was the ease with which the Tamil Nadu government cleared the path. According to the CEO of the business, India’s complex property ownership laws make securing land one of the toughest obstacles, which officials asserted that they would handle with minimal fuss. This is exactly what the Vinfass CEO told me in a conversation earlier in the week. Maybe there is a thing or two for other states to learn from the southern states?

As we wrap up, we talk about a serious problem plaguing almost all nations. As per a Bloomberg article, across the world, access to clean running water has long been considered a key marker of economic advancement. Yet in several of the most prosperous cities in the richest nation on Earth, the share of households living without that critical service is climbing. About 72% of US households lacking running water live in metropolitan areas. For example, the number of households without running water in Portland increased 56% from 2000 to 2021! Think about that, and thank your stars if you are sipping on water from your running tap!

Have a great weekend everyone!