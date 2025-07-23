Infosys Reports Fifth Straight Quarter of 100% Free Cash Flow Conversion

Infosys Ltd. reported a steady start to fiscal 2026, with revenue rising 3.3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 42,279 crore, ahead of estimates. While net profit declined 1.6% to Rs 6,921 crore, the company delivered a strong operational performance and continued its focus on disciplined cash management.

For the fifth consecutive quarter, Infosys reported over 100% free cash flow to net profit conversion, generating $884 million in FCF, equivalent to 109% of net profit. The company reiterated its confidence in sustaining this trend, guiding that FCF will remain above 100% of net profit through this fiscal.

Additionally, it reaffirmed plans to return 85% of cumulative FCF via dividends and share buybacks between financial years 2025 and 2029.

Earnings per share grew 5.8% year-on-year in dollar terms, reflecting steady underlying growth. EBIT for the quarter stood at Rs 8,803 crore, up 2.7%, while EBIT margin contracted slightly to 20.8%, broadly in line with expectations. The margin was impacted by a 100-basis-point hit from wage hikes, along with currency-related headwinds. However, this was partially offset by pricing gains, lower third-party costs, and acquisition benefits.

The company raised the lower end of its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2026 to 1–3%, up from 0–3%, citing robust deal momentum and improving business traction. Deal wins surged 46% quarter-on-quarter to $3.8 billion, supported by strong demand in financial services and manufacturing. Notably, Infosys closed five deals in manufacturing and four in financial services, with consolidation-led wins playing a key role.