Trump Tariff Impact: US Buyers Halt Orders From Indian Textile Exporters

Top US buyers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Gap Inc have suddenly halted consignments and have become cautious about placing fresh orders with leading Indian exporters like Gokaldas Exports, following the shocking raise in tariff announced by US President Donald Trump on Aug. 6.

Several exporters told NDTV Profit that, over the past 24 hours, they have received emails and letters from their US clients, requesting them to pause the dispatch of outgoing consignments until further notice, even though some of these shipments were ready and scheduled to be sent off.

According to the management of Gokaldas Exports, brands have turned cautious on placing orders as the burden of rising tariffs, previously absorbed across the supply chain, is getting difficult to share, which has led to ongoing price renegotiations and partial pass-through to consumers. Gokaldas U.S. clients include GAP, Walmart and JCPenney.

Subdued pricing power is weighing on profit margins, and the company expects the impact to persist throughout the second half of this fiscal, it said during a recent post-earnings conference call.

Key exporters of garments to bedsheets and towels including Welspun Living, Gokaldas Exports, Indo Count and Trident make 40-70% of their sales in the US. Higher tariffs could shift orders to Vietnam and Bangladesh, which now has lower US duties of 20% each.