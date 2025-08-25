The Pain And Promise Of Indian IT Stocks: Is The Worst Over? | Open Interest

The performance of Indian IT companies over the last two years has been closely tied to global macroeconomic events. With a majority of their revenues dependent on international markets, these firms have been hit by successive global shocks — the Russia–Ukraine war that created uncertainty for European clients, the US Fed’s rate pause, which dampened discretionary spending, and now the Trump tariffs, which have further clouded business sentiment.

Despite sitting on a multi-year high order book, the sector has struggled to execute projects as clients continue to defer spending decisions in an uncertain global environment.

In recent months, the US has managed to strike tariff agreements with several key partners — the EU, UK, Japan, and select ASEAN nations. However, Washington imposed an additional 25% secondary tariff on India effective on August 27, raising the effective tariff to 50%. This has weighed heavily on investor sentiment, which is currently at a low point.