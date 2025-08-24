How Art Of Living Is 'Healing Wounds' Of War In Ukraine

The Art of Living Foundation, led by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has stepped into the heart of Ukraine’s suffering — not with weapons, but with breath, healing, and hope, according to a release.

When Ukrainian army officers first walked into the Art of Living trauma relief sessions, the sight was devastating. “My heart broke seeing them,” one Art of Living teacher shared. “Their hands, legs, and backs were wounded. The fear and emptiness in their eyes weighed heavily on me.”

After learning Art of Living’s breathing and meditation techniques, these same officers reported feeling “calm, relaxed, centered, and secure", the release stated.

The impact has been so profound that Ukraine’s military leadership "publicly recognised" Ravi Shankar's work. The battalion commander stood before Ravi Shankar to present an honorary award.

The testimonies from the front lines are heart-wrenching. Natalia, who has been serving the Ukrainian military since 2014, to perform the duties of moral and psychological support in the first regiment, described soldiers hiding in tiny 80-centimetre trenches under constant drone fire, according to the release.

She recounted the story of a soldier who, paralyzed with fear, survived combat because he remembered a "simple breathing technique taught in the Art of Living programs, the Ujjayi Breath, or the victory breath", it claimed.

Since 2022, Art of Living has conducted programmes for over 8,000 people — soldiers, displaced civilians, and children from occupied territories. Art of Living Volunteers risk their lives to bring healing where it’s needed most., according to the release.