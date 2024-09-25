Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears Full Capacity; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Palghar
Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai city and suburbs on Thursday, September 25.
The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have breached the 99% mark, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,36,657 million litres till 6:00 am on September 25, equivalent to 99.26% of useful content of storage. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 99.58%, while at Tansa, 98.85% of the water stock is available.
The water stock in Middle Vaitrana is 98.93%, and Modak Sagar is 95.35% full. The water level in Bhatsa, Tulsi and Vihar lakes is at 100%.
Water levels in the lakes catering to Mumbai have seen a rise due to the prevailing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the catchment areas over the past few days.
The seven reservoirs -- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi -- have 14,36,657 million litres of water against the full capacity which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 25, 2024
---
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till#MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/MO2xBkyCnd
Water level in Mumbai Lakes In September
Since September 1, there has been an increase of around 2.5% in the water levels in the lakes catering to Mumbai and its suburbs.
Mumbai Weather Forecast Update
Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai city and suburbs. There is also the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. The Regional Met Centre (RMC) Mumbai stated that the expected change in climate is due to the interaction between the mid-level easterlies and the dry north-westerlies at lower levels.
IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai
In its latest forecast and warnings report, RMC Mumbai has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar on the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorms at isolated places on Wednesday, September 25.
The weather agency has also issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik and other districts of Maharashtra with the possibility of thunderstorms and very heavy rainfall at isolated place on September 25. Red alert has also been issued for Raigad and Pune with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall & thunderstorms.
Long Range Weather forecast by IMD
As per the extended range forecast shared by IMD, here are the weather forecast and warnings for different regions of India.
Northwest India & West India
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa until September 27. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the Gujarat Region from September 25 to 27.
Central India
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Central India during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on September 25.
East & Northeast India
Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the remaining East India & Northeast India during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on September 25.
South Peninsular India
Heavy rainfall is also expected in Telangana and Rayalaseema on September 25. Above-normal Maximum temperature is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe during the next 2 days.