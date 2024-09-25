Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Nears Full Capacity; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Palghar

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have breached the 99% mark, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,36,657 million litres till 6:00 am on September 25, equivalent to 99.26% of useful content of storage. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 99.58%, while at Tansa, 98.85% of the water stock is available.

The water stock in Middle Vaitrana is 98.93%, and Modak Sagar is 95.35% full. The water level in Bhatsa, Tulsi and Vihar lakes is at 100%.

Water levels in the lakes catering to Mumbai have seen a rise due to the prevailing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the catchment areas over the past few days.

The seven reservoirs -- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi -- have 14,36,657 million litres of water against the full capacity which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.