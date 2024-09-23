Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Begins; Heavy Rainfall Expected Over These Regions During Next 3-4 Days

Southwest Monsoon 2024: In its latest press release on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh, today i.e. September 23 against the normal date of September 17. It also stated that the conditions remain favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat during next 24 hours.

The weather agency had earlier predicted that the southwest monsoon may start withdrawing from the country between September 19 and 25. Typically, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8, but this year the onset began early with Monsoon arriving in Kerala on May 30. Generally, it starts retreating from northwest India around September 17, withdrawing entirely by October 15.

As the monsoon withdrawals begins, IMD has also warned of enhanced rainfall activity with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa state during the next 3 days and heavy rainfall over central, east & northeast India from September 24 to 27. Check region-wise prediction below.