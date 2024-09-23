Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Expected To Rise As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Island City And Suburbs

As per the latest weather forecast update shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on September 22, widespread rainfall activity with heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6-204.4 mm) rainfall is expected over parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan during this week.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri and other districts of Maharashtra with the possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall at isolated places, until September 26.

Suburban areas of Thane and Palghar are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday. Other districts, like Raigad, Parbhani and Nanded are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday, September 24.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), governing civic body of Mumbai also warned of possible thundershowers today towards the afternoon & evening in the island city and its suburban areas.