Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Expected To Rise As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Island City And Suburbs
IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds at isolated places, until September 26.
As per the latest weather forecast update shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on September 22, widespread rainfall activity with heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6-204.4 mm) rainfall is expected over parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan during this week.
IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri and other districts of Maharashtra with the possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall at isolated places, until September 26.
Suburban areas of Thane and Palghar are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday. Other districts, like Raigad, Parbhani and Nanded are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday, September 24.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), governing civic body of Mumbai also warned of possible thundershowers today towards the afternoon & evening in the island city and its suburban areas.
ðï¸ à¥¨à¥© à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¬à¤° à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥ª— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 23, 2024
âï¸â à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤¶à¤¹à¤° à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¶ à¤ à¤à¤¶à¤¤: à¤¢à¤à¤¾à¤³ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤à¤µà¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¯à¤à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤¹ à¤¹à¤²à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¡à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥.
ð à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ - à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥ à¥¦à¥©:à¥§à¥¦ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¾ - à¥ª.à¥à¥¬à¤®à¥à¤à¤°
à¤à¤¹à¥à¤à¥- à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¥¦à¥®:à¥§à¥¦ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¾ - à¥¦.à¥®à¥«à¤®à¥à¤à¤°
ð à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ -(à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿.à¥¨à¥ª.à¥¦à¥¯.à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥ª) à¤ªà¤¹à¤¾à¤à¥ à¥¦à¥ª:à¥§à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¾ -â¦
Mumbai Rains Update
In good news for Mumbaikars, rainfall activity is expected to pick up this week after a dry spell for the last few weeks. The news will bring respite to many after the hot & humid climate that prevailed in the city for the previous few days.
Heavy rainfall was recorded during the early morning hours on Monday, with the western suburbs receiving a strong spell of showers from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Many users took to X (fka Twitter) to express their delight over the early showers witnessed on Monday Morning.
#MumbaiRains What a comeback! ð§ï¸@rushikesh_agre_ pic.twitter.com/Zd0HtJNxdW— Anya (@Anya8984) September 23, 2024
What a climate Mumbai really heavy rain this morning#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/GSzwPvlACC— abhishek giri (@Abhishekgiri220) September 23, 2024
#MumbaiRains really heavy rain this morning. Get your â out. pic.twitter.com/eXUn4fU5jN— Bhot Hard ð®ð³ (@Bhot_Haard) September 23, 2024
Good to see some #rains back in #mumbai .. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Kwr8wx4Uhf— Chandrakant Singh (@c_ksingh) September 23, 2024
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also expected during the next 4-5 days.
The Regional Met Centre (RMC) Mumbai stated that the expected change in climate is due to the interaction between the mid-level easterlies and the dry north-westerlies at lower levels.
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes Today
The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai are now 97.96%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,17,777 million litres till 6:00 am on September 23. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 99.15%, while at Bhatsa, 98.39% of the water stock is available.
The water stock in Middle Vaitrana is 98.99%, and Tansa is 96.66% full. The water level in Tulsi and Modak Sagar is at 98.74% and 92.83 respectively, while Vihar Lake is at 100%.
Water Levels in Mumbai Dams & Lakes
With a week-long rainfall activity expected this week, Mumbaikars will look forward to a rise in water levels in these seven lakes which provide drinking water.
September Monsoon Update
As per the extended range forecast shared by IMD, here are the weather forecast and warnings for different regions of India.
Northwest India & West India
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Marathwada On September 23 & 24 and over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa until September 27. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the Gujarat Region from September 25 to 27.
Central India
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Central India during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh from September 23 to 25 and over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha on September 24 & 25.
East & Northeast India
Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the remaining East India & Northeast India during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya until September 25.
South Peninsular India
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on September 23 and over North Interior Karnataka until September 24. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Telangana until September 25 and over Rayalaseema on September 24 and 25. Above-normal Maximum temperature is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe during the next 2 days.
As per the weather agency, Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh from September 23.