IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai— Check Out Forecast For Maharashtra, Gujarat And Goa

The Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim regions are also likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall. Eastern states and north-eastern states—Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya—are likely to witness very heavy rainfall.

Pune witnessed intense rainfall on Sept. 25, with heavy showers recorded between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Chinchwad led the city’s rain tally with 13 cm, closely followed by Shivaji Nagar at 12 cm and Wadgaonsheri at 7 cm.

In the Marathwada region, Washi experienced 12 cm of rainfall from 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 to 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 25. Northern Goa also saw significant rain, with Pernem recording 19 cm. Other notable locations included Sawantwadi at 16 cm, Palghar Agri at 15 cm, Malvan at 13 cm, and Panjim with 14 cm of rainfall.