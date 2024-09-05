Mumbai Water Woes Over? Seven Feeding Lakes Almost At 100%

The water stock in the seven lakes which supply water to Mumbai touched 98.24% on Thursday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data. On this day in 2023, it was 90.54% and 98% in 2022.

If Mumbai receives more rains in September then there will likely be no water cut in the city till the next monsoon.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,21,865 million litres till 6:00 a.m. on September 5. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 98.51%, while at Bhatsa, 97.28% of the water stock is available.

The water level in Middle Vaitrana is 99.43%, and Tansa is 98.93% full. Tulsi, Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes have reached their full capacity.

In July, the BMC announced the withdrawal of the 10% water cut. The decision was taken in view of the satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes.

Earlier this year, the BMC imposed a 10% water cut on May 30 and an additional 5% cut on June 5 with the water levels in the lakes falling.