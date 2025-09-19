Starlink To Conduct Spectrum Test From Navi Mumbai Terminal, Plans 20 Earth Stations In India

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture Starlink plans to conduct its Spectrum test from the Navi Mumbai Terminals. DoT Sources told NDTV Profit that Starlink also plans to set up 20 earth stations in India across Noida, Chennai, and Navi Mumbai.

Out of them, three sites are being built or are under construction, added sources. The gateway infrastructure will require atleast 50,000 terminals. The user terminals will be imported from Texas, LA, and Seattle.

Sources said Starlink received the provisional spectrum or test spectrum on Aug. 12. This comes as the DoT and Trai are yet to reach a consensus on certain regulatory issues around spectrum pricing.

According to reports, Starlink had received trial spectrum to build its ground infrastructure and conduct security compliance tests in India. The company already holds a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence and authorisations from IN-SPACe to operate its satellites in India.