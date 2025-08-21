Starlink Partners With UIDAI To Use Aadhaar-Based Customer Verification For Internet Services In India

Billionaire Elon Musk-led Starlink has partnered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to utilise Aadhaar-based authentication for customer verification for its satellite internet services in India.

The company recently received government approval to offer satellite-based broadband services in India.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has onboarded satellite-based internet provider Starlink Satellite Communication Pvt. Ltd. Starlink will use Aadhaar Authentication for customer verification, which will make the entire process smooth, secure and very easy," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Starlink can onboard up to 20 lakh customers in India with its current capacity. Using Aadhaar authentication reflects a strong synergy between India’s trusted digital ID and global satellite technology, the statement added.