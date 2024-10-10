Ratan Tata's Protégé Shantanu Naidu Grieves Loss
Naidu had both, a strong personal and professional bond with Ratan Tata.
In the wake of Ratan Tata's passing on Wednesday, Shantanu Naidu, his trusted assistant and protégé, shared a tribute that highlighted their profound friendship over the years.
“The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse," he wrote in a LinkedIn post.
From starting as an engineering intern to becoming Tata's general manager, Naidu has had both, a strong personal and professional bond with the industrialist.
The 28-year old, who founded Motopaws, a startup focused on improving road safety for street dogs, caught Tata's attention as he has a profound love for canines, a fact well known among those who knew him.
Naidu wrote a letter to Tata pitching his idea for the venture, to which he wrote back personally and invited him to his office.
Tata later became an investor in the venture, which was started in 2009 and then expanded to include various initiatives aimed at conservation and community support. Under Naidu's leadership, Motopaws developed reflective collars for dogs and anti-poaching devices for tigers, significantly reducing accidents and enhancing wildlife protection.
Currently, Naidu is working as the general manager, of the office of RNT, board of directors and at the Tata Small Animal Hospital Mumbai. In 2021, Naidu founded Goodfellows, a startup dedicated to offering support and companionship to elderly individuals living alone in India and tackle social isolation.
Their relationship was based on a shared love for dogs, which often led to light-hearted moments. Tata had once said, “Shantanu doesn’t like the work that he’s got him in my office, so he looks for dogs that need companionship, other people that need companionship.”
The bond between Naidu and Tata extended beyond the professional realm. After Naidu graduated from Cornell University, Tata visited his home to celebrate the occasion. He even took pictures with Naidu in his graduation robe.
In an interview, Naidu affectionately referred to Tata as a "Millennial Dumbledore,” highlighting his wisdom and youthful spirit. He also set up the Instagram account of the conglomerate in 2019.
Naidu joins a chorus of tributes from business leaders and tycoons, including Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka, who have recognised Tata’s indelible mark on the corporate world of India.
Ratan Tata, who led the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, leaves behind a monumental legacy of global expansion and philanthropic efforts. His visionary leadership facilitated key acquisitions, including Tetley and Jaguar Land Rover.