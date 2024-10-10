Ratan Tata's Protégé Shantanu Naidu Grieves Loss

In the wake of Ratan Tata's passing on Wednesday, Shantanu Naidu, his trusted assistant and protégé, shared a tribute that highlighted their profound friendship over the years.

“The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse," he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

From starting as an engineering intern to becoming Tata's general manager, Naidu has had both, a strong personal and professional bond with the industrialist.