Ratan Tata Was Kind To Furry Friends — Kennels, Amenities For Stray Dogs

While every visitor is frisked at the entrance of Bombay House, the head office of the Tata Group, one should not be surprised to see a street dog stroll in nonchalantly.

For decades, specific instructions have been issued to the staff to allow free entry and exit for the strays who may want to come in. All of it is courtesy the love and concern for the canines of one man, Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata breathed his last at 86 years old, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on today. Tata's empathy for the strays was so deep that when the Group gentrified the Bombay House a few years ago, a dedicated kennel was built on the ground floor of the property from 2018 onwards.