Ratan Tata's Absence 'Deeply Felt' And 'Generations Will Be Grateful', Says PM Modi
Tata constantly championed excellence, urging Indian enterprises to set global benchmarks, Modi said in the post.
The absence of late Indian industrialist, Ratan Tata, is deeply felt across every segment of society—not only across the nation but also around the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after a month of his passing.
Tata was an inspiration and "a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility," Modi said in a blog post on Saturday.
Tata, the Indian business leader who served as chairman of the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, passed away on Oct. 9. "Under his leadership, the Tata Group ascended to new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility worldwide," the Prime Minister said.
In recent years, he became known for mentoring India’s Startup ecosystem, investing in many promising ventures, Modi noted. By backing young entrepreneurs' efforts, Tata "empowered" a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries, he said.
Tata constantly championed excellence, urging Indian enterprises to set global benchmarks, Modi said in the post. "This vision, I hope, will inspire our future leaders to make India synonymous with world-class quality."
Modi touched upon Ratan Tata's love for his dogs adding that they were as much a part of his life as any business venture. Tata made arrangements for "unlimited care" of his dog, Tito, in his will. Tito will be looked after by his longtime cook, Rajan Shaw.
Tata remained a committed partner in our nation-building efforts, Modi said after the Prime Minister took office in Delhi. "Tata was a vocal advocate of this mass movement, understanding that cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation are vital for India’s progress."
Another cause close to his heart was healthcare and especially the fight against cancer, Modi said. "His efforts to make health and cancer care accessible and affordable were rooted in a profound empathy for those battling diseases."
The late industrialist remains alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured, Modi said in the post. "Generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful place."