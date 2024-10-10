Ratan Tata (1937-2024): Indian Industrialist And Humanitarian Leaves Lasting Legacy

Ratan Tata, former chairman and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a highly regarded Indian industrialist, died on Wednesday at the age of 87. Known for his transformative leadership and charitable work, Tata leaves a legacy that influenced contemporary Indian industry and made a substantial impact on society.

Ratan Tata was born on Dec. 28, 1937, into the prominent Tata family as the son of Naval Tata and Sooni Tata. He completed his primary education in Mumbai before continuing his studies at Cornell University, where he obtained a degree in architecture and structural engineering. Later, Tata attended the Harvard Business School for an advanced management programme. He joined the Tata Group in 1962, starting his career as an apprentice at Tata Steel and rapidly advancing through the ranks.