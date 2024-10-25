Ratan Tata's Will: 'Unlimited' Care For Pet Dog Tito, Close Aide Shantanu Gets Waiver And More

Industrialist Ratan Tata, who died earlier this month, made arrangements for "unlimited care" of his dog, Tito, in his will. The businessman-philanthropist adopted the German Shepherd nearly six years ago after the death of his former dog of the same name. Tito will be looked after by his longtime cook, Rajan Shaw, according to a report by The Times of India.

Apart from provisions for Tito, Tata has also allocated assets—estimated to be over Rs 10,000 crore—to his foundation, brother Jimmy Tata, half-sisters Shireen and Jeanna Jeejabhoy, house staff, and others. His will also mentioned the industrialist's executive assistant Shantanu Naidu and longtime butler Subbiah.

Tata has given up his stake in Naidu's venture, Goodfellows, a startup aimed at connecting elderly individuals with younger companions, and waived his overseas education fee.