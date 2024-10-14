Maharashtra Government To Name State Skills University After Ratan Tata: CM Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra government announced on Monday that it will rename the Maharashtra State Skills University in honour of the late Ratan Tata. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement during a state cabinet meeting in Mumbai, ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. This decision is seen as a tribute to Tata's remarkable contributions to India's industrial and educational sectors.

Maharashtra State Skills University, located in Mumbai and established in 2022, offers a variety of degree and diploma programs at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Ratan Tata, the leader and visionary behind the salt-to-software group breathed his last in south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 86 years of age on Oct. 9, 2024.

The veteran industrialist was the chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, from 1991 till his retirement on Dec. 28, 2012.