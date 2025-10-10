PM Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Gaza Deal For Release Of All Israeli Hostages
Netanyahu thanked Modi for his support of Israel, and the two agreed to continue working in close cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the agreement achieved under a US-sponsored plan for the release of all hostages held in Gaza.
"Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump's Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," Modi said in a post on X late Thursday.
The PM emphasised that India unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and asserted that there can be no justification for such acts anywhere in the world.
"The Indian PM remarked that PM Netanyahu has always been a close friend, and that the friendship between them will remain steadfast," a statement said.
Modi also spoke to US President Donald Trump to review the progress in the bilateral trade talks between the two countries, and the peace plan floated by Washington to end the Israel-Hamas war. He congratulated Trump on the success of his Gaza peace plan.
Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed on the first phase of the Gaza peace plan on Thursday that allows for the release of Israeli hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from some parts.
The announcement comes after two years of war in Gaza, triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people and more than 250 others taken hostage. The Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave has claimed over 66,000 lives, as per media reports.
Modi had earlier expressed India's support for Trump's efforts for peace in Gaza. He said India will keep "strongly" supporting all efforts towards a "durable and just peace".
Israel wants the release and recovery of the remaining 48 hostages seized during the Hamas attack, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.
Netanyahu has been under intense domestic pressure since the Gaza war started two years ago to bring back hostages in Hamas captivity.