PM Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Gaza Deal For Release Of All Israeli Hostages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the agreement achieved under a US-sponsored plan for the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

"Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump's Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," Modi said in a post on X late Thursday.

The PM emphasised that India unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and asserted that there can be no justification for such acts anywhere in the world.