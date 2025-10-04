PM Modi Welcomes Trump's Peace Efforts In Gaza, Says Indications Of Hostage Release 'Significant'

Modi's statements come after Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social, following a recent statement from the militant group Hamas, that it shows a willingness for "a lasting PEACE", and he said that Israel immediately needs to stop the bombing of Gaza to ensure the safe and quick release of hostages.

Trump’s intervention in the high-stakes negotiations suggests a possibility of a temporary ceasefire that is necessary to de-escalate the conflict and release the captives.

Trump emphasised the danger posed by current military operations, writing, "Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that," referring to the hostage extraction. He claimed that discussions on the specific details of a deal are "already in discussions," suggesting parallel talks outside of the broader diplomatic efforts. The President framed the potential agreement as a step toward comprehensive resolution, stating, "This is not about Gaza alone; this is about long-sought PEACE in the Middle East."

Trump’s public call adds political pressure to the complex, multi-party talks being mediated by countries like Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, as confirmed by numerous diplomatic sources.

These talks are centred on a structured exchange where a cessation of hostilities would allow for the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. However, the core sticking point remains the duration and nature of the ceasefire, with Israel committed to dismantling Hamas's military and governing capabilities.