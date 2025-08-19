Mumbai’s Rainiest Days Over The Years: A Look Back At Record-Breaking Rainfall That Left City Crippled

In Colaba, the wettest single day since 1991 was Jun. 10, 1991, when the station recorded over 400 mm of rainfall. The second-highest was 279.4 mm on Jun. 24, 2007, followed by other significant downpours like 248.6 mm on Jun. 28, 1998, 233 mm on Jun. 23, 1999, and 210 mm on Jun. 25, 2010.



In July, Colaba’s heaviest single-day rainfall came on Jul. 28, 2008, with 249.7 mm, followed closely by 243.7 mm on Jul. 4, 2000. Other notable July records include 228.4 mm on Jul. 16, 2014, 227.8 mm on Jul. 1, 2022, and 223.2 mm on Jul. 27, 2023.



August has seen some formidable rainfall too, with the heaviest being 331.8 mm on Aug. 6, 2020. This was followed by 261.9 mm on Aug. 10, 1998, 244.2 mm on Aug. 23, 1997, 191.6 mm on Aug. 7, 2006, and 174.9 mm on Aug. 12, 1992.



In September, Sep. 10, 2005, stands out with 217 mm, the highest since 1991. Other heavy spells include 210 mm on Sep. 20, 2017, 206.9 mm on Sep. 23, 1993, 194 mm on Sep. 4, 2009, and most recently 169.2 mm on Sep. 26, 2024.