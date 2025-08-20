Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Aug. 21, Moderate Showers Expected From Friday

Several areas in Mumbai will continue to witness heavy rainfall until Thursday, with conditions expected to normalise in the following days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Extremely heavy rainfall in the past four days has brought the city to a standstill, severely disrupting daily life.

The weather agency issued an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across Mumbai. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thursday as heavy rain is expected in many areas of the city.

From Friday onwards, the rainfall intensity is expected to subside in Mumbai with moderate showers between Aug. 22 and Aug 24, as per the IMD forecast.

Between Aug. 16 and 20, Mumbai’s Santacruz weather station recorded a staggering 875 mm of rainfall, according to IMD data. During this time, Colaba station received 394 mm of rainfall. The agency had issued a red alert for the city on Monday and Tuesday as extremely heavy rainfall continued, leading to severe waterlogging on roads and major disruptions to train and flight services.

"In the Brihanmumbai (Mumbai city and suburbs) area, extremely heavy rainfall occurred over the past two to three days. In some places, unprecedented rainfall, exceeding 350 millimetres in a short period, poured down," the organisation said on Wednesday.