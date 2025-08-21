Torrential Mumbai Rains Boost Water Level In Seven Major Lakes Crucial For City’s Drinking Water Requirements

The water level in Mumbai’s seven major lakes has reached close to full capacity following incessant rainfall over the past few days. Three of the lakes have reached their full capacity, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

The seven major lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. These lakes have a total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. The reservoirs, crucial for the city’s drinking water requirements, are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

The water level in these lakes stood at 95.13% of the total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres of useful water content at 6 a.m. on Thursday (August 21), the BMC data showed. This is similar to the 95.12% recorded on Wednesday.

As of August 21, the total useful water content at the seven lakes stood at 13,76,875 million litres.