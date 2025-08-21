Torrential Mumbai Rains Boost Water Level In Seven Major Lakes Crucial For City’s Drinking Water Requirements
Mumbai Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai on August 21.
The water level in Mumbai’s seven major lakes has reached close to full capacity following incessant rainfall over the past few days. Three of the lakes have reached their full capacity, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.
The seven major lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. These lakes have a total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. The reservoirs, crucial for the city’s drinking water requirements, are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.
The water level in these lakes stood at 95.13% of the total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres of useful water content at 6 a.m. on Thursday (August 21), the BMC data showed. This is similar to the 95.12% recorded on Wednesday.
As of August 21, the total useful water content at the seven lakes stood at 13,76,875 million litres.
Check Lake Level Data
The Modak Sagar lake continues to remain at its full capacity of 1,28,925 million litres. The BMC data shows that it received 161 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.
The Vihar and Tulsi lakes also continue to remain 100% full. They have capacities of 27,698 and 8,046 million litres respectively. While the Vihar lake received 52 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, the Tulsi lake received 99 mm.
The useful water level in Upper Vaitarna stood at 2,12,582 million litres, representing 93.63% of its capacity. The water level in Tansa Lake has declined slightly to 99.66%, which amounts to 1,44,593 million litres. On Wednesday, the Tansa Lake reached its peak capacity.
The Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa are 94.13% and 93.84% full, respectively. The Middle Vaitarna received 204 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, while the Bhatsa lake received 60 mm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Thursday. The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places across Mumbai.
After intense rainfall in the last four days, the Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra regions are expected to witness reduced showers from today, as per the IMD forecast. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall could be seen over north Konkan, including Mumbai during the next three days.