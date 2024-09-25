Flight Disruptions Due To Mumbai Rains: SpiceJet Warns Of Delays Due To Heavy Rains, Vistara Reroutes Flights
The India Meteorological Department issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Raigad on Wednesday, warning of intense weather conditions.
Mumbai's heavy rainfall prompted SpiceJet Ltd. and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's IndiGo to issue a passenger advisory on potential delays on Wednesday. Vistara diverted two flights due to the weather conditions. Meanwhile, around 15 flights were delayed arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, according to data from Flight Radar.
"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via official website," SpiceJet said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjrw0.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 25, 2024
Vistara's Delhi-Mumbai and Hyderabad-Mumbai flights have been disrupted due to bad weather at Mumbai airport, with the Delhi-bound flight diverted to Hyderabad and the Hyderabad flight returning to its origin," the airline said in two separate posts on X.
Separately, Indigo too announced that their flights have been disrupted.
#6ETravelAdvisory : It's raining in #Mumbai & flight schedules are impacted due to weather conditions and air traffic congestion. If you or your loved ones are travelling, you may keep a tab on the flight status https://t.co/rpnOvAOxQl and allow ample travel timeÂ toÂ theÂ airport.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 25, 2024
The India Meteorological Department issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Raigad on Wednesday, warning of intense weather conditions. According to the IMD, these regions can expect extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in some areas.
The IMD has also issued a 'red alert' for Thursday, warning Gujarat and Goa to expect severe rainfall. Extremely heavy downpours are forecast for Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, while Saurashtra and Kutch can anticipate very heavy rainfall.
Following the heavy rains in the past few days, Mumbai's seven primary water reservoirs have reached near-full capacity, surpassing the 99% threshold, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported on Wednesday.
Mumbai's seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi - currently hold approximately 14.37 billion litres of water, just shy of their total capacity of 14.47 billion litres.
The island city has been experiencing continuous downpours since the evening, resulting in water-logging and reduced visibility, which slowed down vehicular movement. Local train services were also delayed due to rains, officials told PTI.
Several areas, including Kurla, Chembur, Mulund, Vikhroli, and Breach Candy, faced severe water-logging, forcing residents to wade through waist-deep water. The situation worsened as water-logged railway tracks affected both local and express train services, particularly between Kurla and Thane, leaving many commuters stranded at various stations.
Authorities are working to restore normalcy amid the ongoing heavy showers.