Flight Disruptions Due To Mumbai Rains: SpiceJet Warns Of Delays Due To Heavy Rains, Vistara Reroutes Flights

Mumbai's heavy rainfall prompted SpiceJet Ltd. and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's IndiGo to issue a passenger advisory on potential delays on Wednesday. Vistara diverted two flights due to the weather conditions. Meanwhile, around 15 flights were delayed arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, according to data from Flight Radar.

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via official website," SpiceJet said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.