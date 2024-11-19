Maharashtra Elections 2024: Check What's Open And What's Closed On Nov. 20

Here is a list of institutions and services that will remain open or closed on November 20, when Maharashtra goes to the polls.

Public Transport

Public transport will remain functional on November 20. In Mumbai, public commuting facilities like the Metro and BEST bus services will be available till midnight.

Hospitals

Emergency services like hospitals, medicine shops and ambulance services will remain open on polling day.

Banks

According to the Maharashtra government order, all public and private sector banks will remain closed on November 20. However, online transactions and ATM services will be available.

Educational Institutions

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes across the state will also remain closed on November 20 on account of voting.

Stock Market

The stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, which are based in Mumbai, will also observe a holiday on the day. This means no trading will take place on November 20.

Offices

Apart from government offices in Maharashtra, all employees working within Mumbai have been granted paid leave on November 20 to cast their votes, according to a BMC notification. Emergency workers will be granted a four-hour window to cast their votes.

Alcohol Shops

Liquor shops in Maharashtra will remain closed on November 20 due to the elections.